Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Surgery Partners Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $21.22 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
