Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.26. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 40,696 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

