Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05). 339,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 316,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Synairgen Trading Down 46.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

