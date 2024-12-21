Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.93.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
