Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 266,196,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,143% from the average daily volume of 11,868,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

