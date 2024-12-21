Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees Sells 1,500 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $467.25 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.