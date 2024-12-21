Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $142.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,740.80. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,494 shares of company stock worth $596,803 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

