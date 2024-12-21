Tidal Investments LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after purchasing an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $44.16 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

