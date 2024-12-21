Tidal Investments LLC Has $807,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

INVH opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

