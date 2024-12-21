Tidal Investments LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $31,028,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.