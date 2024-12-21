Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.15 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -135.25%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

