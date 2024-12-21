Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

