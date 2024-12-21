Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

