Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $5,225,800.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Trading Up 4.6 %

TOST stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -289.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 93.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

