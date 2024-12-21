Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

