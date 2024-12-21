TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 27.8% – Time to Buy?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) traded up 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 353,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 64,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

