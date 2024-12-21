TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 141,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

