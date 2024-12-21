UDR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 361.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

