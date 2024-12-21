UDR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 361.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

UDR Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE UDR opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.