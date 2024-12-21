Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $285,826.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,704.40. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,669 shares of company stock worth $11,225,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,474 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

