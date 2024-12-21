Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

UTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 37.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 229,738 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $3,103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

