VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.96 (OTCMKTS:CMCI)

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $28.33.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

