VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.96 (OTCMKTS:CMCI)

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $28.33.
About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.