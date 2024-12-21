VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG) Plans $0.65 Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
MOTG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $38.46. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.
VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile
