VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG) Plans $0.65 Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MOTG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $38.46. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

