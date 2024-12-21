VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Declares Dividend of $1.45 (BATS:MOTI)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

