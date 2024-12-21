VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Declares Dividend of $1.45 (BATS:MOTI)

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.