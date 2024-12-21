VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Declares Dividend of $0.41 (BATS:SMOT)

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4082 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
SMOT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 41,997 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.
About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
