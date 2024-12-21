Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Announces Dividend of $0.89 (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8872 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

