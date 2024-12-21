Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Plans $1.66 Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.6649 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVOV traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. The firm has a market cap of $944.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

