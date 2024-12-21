Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7542 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance
BATS VFVA traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $714.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Value Factor
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.