VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

