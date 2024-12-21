Virtu Financial LLC Buys 47,880 Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 377.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Price Performance

QUBT stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on QUBT

About Quantum Computing

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.