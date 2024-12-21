Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

