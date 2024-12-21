Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 170,742 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 727.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBRX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

