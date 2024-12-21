Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVTX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LAVA Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAVA Therapeutics

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.