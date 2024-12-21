Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Separately, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.
LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance
LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.43.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
