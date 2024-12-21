Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE VNO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -255.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

