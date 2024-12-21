Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WDI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 321,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,037. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.