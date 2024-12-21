Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

EMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,562. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

