Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
EMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,562. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.