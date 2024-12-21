Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,150. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.