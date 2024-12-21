Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

WIA opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

