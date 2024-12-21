Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
WIA opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $8.61.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.