Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as low as $7.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 192,544 shares.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.