Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.