Wilhelmina International, Inc. Announces Delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) made a significant announcement regarding the termination of the listing of its common stock shares with the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Board of Directors of the company decided on December 20, 2024, to take action leading to the delisting.

The filing indicates that Wilhelmina International will file a Form 25, Notification of Removal of Listing and/or Registration Under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act, on December 20, 2024. Following this filing, the delisting of the Common Stock shares will come into effect no sooner than ten days from that date. Consequently, it is anticipated that the last trading day for Wilhelmina International on Nasdaq will occur around Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Post delisting, the trading of Wilhelmina’s Common Stock will only be possible through privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the-counter market, subject to the presence of a market maker willing to facilitate trading. However, there is no assurance of a market being made by a broker or the continuous trading of the shares on an over-the-counter market or any other platform.

This decision reflects a strategic shift in Wilhelmina International’s trading approach and could impact investors interested in the company’s Common Stock moving forward. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark E. Schwarz, duly authorized the report on December 20, 2024.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

