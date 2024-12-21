Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $10,935,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $317.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $234.88 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

