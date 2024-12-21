Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 800 Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $109.98 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.