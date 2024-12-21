Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 607,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 84,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

