Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.