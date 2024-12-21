Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,575 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

