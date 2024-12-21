Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $80,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 268.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $105.80 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.30.

Insider Activity at ORIX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORIX

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.