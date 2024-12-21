Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $99,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enpro by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $197.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

