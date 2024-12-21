Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 1,959 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

