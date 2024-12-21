Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $77,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 167.40%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

