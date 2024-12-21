WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.63. 308,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 287,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 74.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 268,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

